Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE KFY opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

