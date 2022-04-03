Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $41.82 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.