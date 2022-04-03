Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,765 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 511,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 in the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

