Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Seagen by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

