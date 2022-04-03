Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Forward Air worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 4.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

