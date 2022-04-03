Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANIP stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

