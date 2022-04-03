Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of Alpha Teknova worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

