Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Tiptree worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tiptree by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $12.92 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind bought 2,030 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tiptree (Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.