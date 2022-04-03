Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $279.02 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.42.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.