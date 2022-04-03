Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF opened at $31.42 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

