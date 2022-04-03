Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,984 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 777.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

