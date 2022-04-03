Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

