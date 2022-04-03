Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of TechTarget worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,310,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

