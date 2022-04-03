Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 85.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

