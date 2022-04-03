Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of QuinStreet worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QNST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in QuinStreet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 177,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.93.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

