Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Standex International worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 359.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

