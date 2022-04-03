Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,847 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $888,000.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

