Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,982 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

Shares of TCBI opened at $56.95 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

