Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,763 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.