Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,994 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Stepan worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE:SCL opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.78 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stepan Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.