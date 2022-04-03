Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,603 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of United Natural Foods worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.39 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.