Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,511 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.