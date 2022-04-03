Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,511 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

