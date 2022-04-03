Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.