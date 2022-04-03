Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,573 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discovery in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

