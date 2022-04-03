Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,248 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $3,274,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

