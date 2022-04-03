Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.06% of Matrix Service worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $214.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

