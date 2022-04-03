S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

