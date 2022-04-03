Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Sabre worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $153,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

