SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $244,456.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $244,456.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.69 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00054729 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,840,104 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,910 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

