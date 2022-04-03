SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,411.13

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $9,411.13 and $10.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018661 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

