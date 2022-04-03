SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $335.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,441.00 or 0.99730721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00362687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00139414 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00059314 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.