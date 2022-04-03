Sarcophagus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,142.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $8.89 million and $22,142.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

