Saybrook Capital NC Buys 1,465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

