Saybrook Capital NC Buys 3,583 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

