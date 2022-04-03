Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

