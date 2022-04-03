Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,704.67.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($55.67) to GBX 3,850 ($50.43) in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Schroders stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

