Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scientific Games by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $263,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.77 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

