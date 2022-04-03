ScPrime Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and $29,908.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005838 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,680,553 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

