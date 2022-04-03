Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $332,976.14 and approximately $21,333.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

