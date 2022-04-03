Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.