SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,768,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,305,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,912,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $449.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.