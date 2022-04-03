Sentinel Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $37.71 million and approximately $562,200.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

