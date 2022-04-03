Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $71.18 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00100868 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00018083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

