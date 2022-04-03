Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and approximately $190,434.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

