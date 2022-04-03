Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 499,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after buying an additional 108,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

