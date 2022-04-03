Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the highest is $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $254.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $24.08 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.