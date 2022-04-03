SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $118,726.99 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,289.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07533541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00273373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00812075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00100704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.95 or 0.00464361 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.66 or 0.00388113 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

