SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0199

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $393,975.83 and approximately $7,524.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,295.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.76 or 0.07540178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00274807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.00811074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00099895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012932 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.87 or 0.00466284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00379988 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.