Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SMWB opened at $13.43 on Friday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Similarweb by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,723 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,477,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 237,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

