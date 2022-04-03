Simmons Bank Sells 6,189 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

